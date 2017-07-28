Ahead of Game of Thrones this week, we just have one message for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke): please, good lord, whatever you do, do not f---.

Sunday's episode promises the much-anticipated meeting of Jon and Dany -- two idealistic leaders, two potential candidates for Azor Ahai and, most importantly, two Targaryens.

As Bran's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) vision of the Tower of Joy in Season 6 confirmed, Jon isn't the bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). He's actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. That makes him both Ned and Dany's nephew -- not that he knows that.

Jon still has no clue of his true heritage, and he likely won't learn it for quite some time. With every step the King in the North takes south towards Dragonstone, he's moving farther and farther away from the one person who's most likely to reveal Jon's actual parentage and towards a woman he'll probably fall for who just so happens to be related to him.

Although we doubt Jon and Dany's relationship will get off to a great start (she wants him to bend the knee and we can't see that happening any time soon), we understand why sparks might fly between them eventually. Jon and Daenerys both grew up outcasts and had to fight harder than most for even the smallest amount of respect and power. They're both idealists who can't be bothered by common prejudices (Dany freed the slaves of Meereen, Jon brought the Wildlings south of the Wall). And they're both sexy as hell!

And while Game of Thrones has somehow desensitized us to the incest between Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey), we just can't get behind an aunt-nephew bang-a-rang. Jaime and Cersei began their twisted love affair when they were children -- children who probably should have known better, but ultimately children nonetheless. They grew up not knowing anything different. Jon and Daenerys, on the other hand, well, that's a completely different story...

Daenerys had a love for the ages with her marriage to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) before going on to have a string of lovers in the wake of his death. Jon had his own epic, but ultimately doomed love story with Ygritte (Rose Leslie) until they were torn apart by dueling factions like a Westerosi Romeo and Juliet. Over the course of the series, we've watched Jon and Dany fall in love, have their hearts broken and grow comfortable with their own sexuality, and we can't wait for them to find love again soon -- just not with each other.

The idea of watching these two people we love go from normal, healthy relationships to an incestuous one just turns our stomachs, even if they don't know what they're doing is incest. And though the Targaryens have historically practiced incest, creating an easy excuse to overlook Jon and Dany's shared bloodline, let's not forget that it was inbreeding that resulted in the Targaryen family's problem with mental instability!

And so as excited as we are to see what will actually go down now that Jon and Dany meet, we beg them not to bang. (Even though, let's be real, they're probably going to bang.)

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.