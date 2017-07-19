Game of Thrones and The Simpsons seem to have a lot in common these days. Ed Sheeran briefly appeared in the fantasy series' Season 7 opener and is also set to guest-star on the long-running animated series this fall. Now, it looks like another GoT alum is headed to Springfield.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will appear during The Simpsons' 29th season, Entertainment Weekly reports. According to executive producer Matt Selman, his episode will be a "love letter to the fantasy genre of books and movies and TV shows." Does that mean we'll get to see animated dragons and White Walkers and such?

While that remains to be seen, we do know that Waldau's role will be limited to something along the lines of cameo, but that doesn't mean it won't be impactful. "He plays a character not unlike Jaime," Selman added. "He has a surprising and sexy connection to one of the main characters."

The Simpsons returns Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c on Fox. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.