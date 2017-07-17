Ed Sheeran made a grandiose cameo in the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere by making heart eyes at Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), but she's not the only famous TV teen Sheeran has in his sights.

Entertainment Weekly has the first look at Ed Sheeran's character on The Simpsons. The "Castle on the Hill" crooner will be playing Brendan, a hipster musician who steals Lisa's heart in the La La Land parody episode.

"He keeps alternating [between], 'You're not that great, but you could be fantastic,' and she keeps falling for him because of his talent," executive producer Al Jean told EW.

Brendan's appearance is going to cause quite the stir in Lisa's social life, as Nelson and Millhouse both have to figure out how to deal with their jealousy that Lisa has fallen head over heels for such a talented guy. Yes, that means you'll also get to hear Sheeran sing in the episode -- otherwise what's the point?

The role is a perfect fit for Sheeran, who is an admitted super fan of the sitcom and has a tattoo of Blinky the three-eyed fish on his arm. Due to the musician's intensive touring schedule though, the Simpsons producers recorded him over the phone while he was in England to get the audio ready for the episode to air in the show's upcoming 29th season.

The Simpsons returns Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c on Fox.