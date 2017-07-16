We hate to say it, but Ed Sheeran's cameo in the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere was just... awkward.

During Arya's (Maisie Williams) journey south to King's Landing, she stumbled upon a few Lannister soldiers shooting the breeze and singing campfire songs. Ed Sheeran was, of course, the lead tenor, leading a group of men who sounding like growling bears in song. We could listen to Ed's lovely voice all day, but no one actually believed he was just a common soldier with a voice like that, right?

Naturally, the guys ask Arya to hang out, and she joins their little group for dinner.

The awkwardness of the scene had very little to do with Sheeran's performance -- which was actually quite lovely -- and more to do with the fact that it seemed like at any moment these soldiers were going to jump Arya and do something terrible to her. This is Game of Thrones after all, and you just kind of had to sit there and wonder if Ed Sheeran was about to try to sexually assault or kill Arya Stark (or vice versa), making it the weirdest cameo of all time.

Luckily, nothing untoward happened and the soldiers seemed to a be a kind and likable gaggle of normal men, with normal desires. Home, family, peace etc. Here's hoping Ed Sheeran and his new song make it home in one piece. Arya did accept their food and drink, after all, so we're praying no one goes all Red Wedding next week.

