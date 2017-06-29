In an interview with with Time, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones, discussed the ways the show does and doesn't reflect real life. There's the way that the show's power battles and constant instability seem more resonant than they did before, sure, but on the other side, there's the very real, very distressing fact that winter is disappearing.

"We went to Iceland to find snow, because winter is here. We got there and we were lucky to get the snow we did, because in our world, winter is definitely not here," he said. "It's this weird parallel the opposite parallel. We go out there this year, and the glacier that me and Rose [Leslie] filmed on four years ago, I saw it and it has shrunk. I saw climate change and global warming with my own eyes, and it is terrifying."

Production on Season 7 started later than usual to allow for wintry conditions to set in, and still the show had trouble finding winter. CNN recently made a video about how climate change is catastrophically impacting Iceland. Watch it here.

