If you've been waiting for some concrete spoilers about Game of Thrones Season 7, they've finally arrived courtesy of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' latest interview with EW.

The two showrunners dropped a bunch of cool teasers in their Season 7 preview, but the one that's got us up in arms is the joke (it's a joke, right? RIGHT?!) that they've got to kill off either Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) or Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) in the final two seasons.

Benioff and Weiss first praised the two performances of Christie and Hivju, saying that a huge bulk of the hilarity and chemistry we saw on screen was created purely by the actors. They even call it inspiring -- in the worst way.

"It inspires us because we need to kill one of them now because there can't be a happy ending or any romantic connection on the show," Benioff says. "But we're not going to tell you which one."

Get out your pitchforks Tormienne shippers. This will not stand!

On a more serious note, there was some actual, concrete information about Season 7, including episode length and a few vague teases about the plot and pace of the show going forward.

There will be two episodes that go over the hour mark, with one of them being "considerably" over 60 minutes, confirming what we thought based on HBO GO's programming guide. HBO doesn't give with both hands, however, so there is also one episode that is only 50 minutes long. As far as the content of these episodes, Benioff and Weiss say that the pace is faster than we've ever seen before since there is a real "sense of urgency" building for every storyline.

We saved the best spoiler for last: It's reunion time.

"There's a whole bunch of reunions and first time meetings that people have been waiting for, for a long time," Weiss teases.

Naturally, we've got to hope that what remains of the Stark family will finally reunite at Winterfell. It's impossible to believe that we haven't seen the whole brood together since the pilot episode, but it's true. There's also a chance that Sansa (Sophie Turner) will be reunited with her husband (Or is it ex-husband? The details here are fuzzy) Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) after years with no contact between them.

As for first meet ups, the only one that matters is Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon (Kit Harington). Get those two born leaders in a scene together already. We will admit though, we're anticipating a first meeting between Olenna (Diana Rigg) and Dany almost as much.

Game of Thrones premiers July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.