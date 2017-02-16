All men must die, and all shows must end. Sadly, that's the truth, and when it applies to HBO's Game of Thrones, it's even sadder.

As the series heads into its final seasons, it's hard not to feel a sense of finality in the air. Dany is finally heading to Westeros, after all, which means television's absolute best fantasy show about killing off the nice guys will be gone from our televisions forever at the conclusion of Season 8.

Fans aren't the only ones circling the drain of depression; the Game of Thrones cast, many of whom have made their careers out of the show, will also be saying goodbye to the series. So how are they feeling? They're not looking forward to it either.

Game of Thrones: A surprising familiar face may return in Season 7

As you'll see in the video, some are feeling the pressure to deliver on the series' promises, others are feeling the insanity of the content they're feeling. And Alfie Allen, the sensitive guy who plays Theon/Reek, is just sad that he won't be able to hang out with his actor friends as much because the seasons are shorter. Awww, we always knew Theon was a softie.

Game of Thrones returns for Season 7 later this year.