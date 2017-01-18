Game of Thrones fans are well aware that what is dead may never die, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that a character killed in Season 6 may return in Season 7.

Still, you probably weren't expecting to see Walder Frey (David Bradley) again, after Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) baked his sons into pies and slit his throat in the season finale.

But the GoT obsessives at fansite Watchers on the Wall noticed that Bradley's resumé at his talent agency says that he's appearing in Season 7, which means that the conniving lord of the Riverlands may be making a comeback.

HBO doesn't comment on casting rumors, so we won't know for sure if Walder Frey is coming back until we see him. But we're free to speculate about what his role will be. Most likely, he'll appear in flashback.

But Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye) is still out there in the the Riverlands, resurrecting Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) to lead the Brotherhood Without Banners -- which still hasn't gotten its Lady Stoneheart. Wouldn't it be ironic if the one of the orchestrators of the Red Wedding got resurrected as a Stark loyalist fighting against the Lannisters? Hmm....

Game of Thrones returns for Season 7 this summer.