Ed Sheeran fans, take note: If you want your favorite cat-loving crooner to sing to you in person, all you have to do is become a pint-sized Westerosi assassin like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

We've known since March that Sheeran, a Game of Thrones fan just like the rest of Planet Earth, will make a cameo at some point during the series' seventh season. Organized by producers as a surprise to Williams -- who has publicly shared her love for the singer for years -- we knew that Sheeran would join the ranks of Will Champion of Coldplay, Mastodon, and Sigur Rós, who have all made musical cameos in past seasons.

But until Sheeran's recent interview with The Hits Radio (h/t WatchersOnTheWall), we had no idea that Sheeran's cameo would involve actually singing to the scariest living member of the Stark family. (For Sheeran's sake, let's just hope A Girl has an ear for folk pop.)

"I just do a scene with Maisie [Williams]," Sheeran revealed. "I don't really know what I'm allowed to say ... I sing a song and then she [Arya] goes, 'Oh, that's a nice song,' and I go, 'It's a new one' and then there's other lines."

Sounds pretty intriguing, especially since Sheeran once boasted a recurring role on FX's short-lived The Bastard Executioner. He'll likely fit right in to the world of Thrones ... and hopefully find a new fan in Arya, as long as he doesn't play "The Rains of Castamere."

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.