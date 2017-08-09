During FX's executive panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, FX president John Landgraf updated everyone on the status of Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off that's currently in development. And things are looking good.

In a sizzle reel to promote FX's new streaming service FX+, a quick look at Mayans MC popped up even though the show hasn't formally been picked up to series. So, was it a good sign for the show to see it in the video promoting upcoming FX programming?

"It's a good sign. I'm really excited about where we are in the process of Mayans," Landgraf said. "I'm very confident about the future of that spin-off."

You'll Have to Wait Even Longer for That Sons of Anarchy Spin-off

That's about as close to a confirmation that FX will pick up Mayans MC as we're going to get without a press release. But in case you can't wait that long, Landgraf guessed that we'd hear something more official in about three months. That shouldn't be surprising given that it was revealed last month that the pilot is being reshot and recast, but Landgraf's comments are a huge vote of confidence for its future.

Mayans MC follows the Mayans motorcycle club, the occasional rival of Sons of Anarchy centerpiece SAMCRO. The spin-off will follow a young club prospect named EZ Reyes (JD Pardo). It will pick up after the events of the Sons of Anarchy finale. Edward James Olmos is also set to star.