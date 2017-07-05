You're going to have to wait even longer for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off that's been in the works at FX. Longer even than it takes to watch an episode of Sons of Anarchy. *rimshot*

The pilot for Mayans MC, which is set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy but follows a new motorcycle club, will be completely reshot and recast some of its actors, Deadline reports. There's no word on which roles will be recast or the reason for retooling the pilot, but the changes aren't necessarily a cause for alarm; Sons of Anarchy went through the same process, as creator Kurt Sutter pointed out on Twitter.

This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX's commitment to series. Allows me and Elgin to improve cast, script, and direction! #MayansMC https://t.co/RDV39nIWfv — kurt sutter (@sutterink) July 5, 2017

Mayans MC follows a prospect named EZ Reyes (Revolution's JD Pardo) who joins the predominantly Hispanic Mayans MC, the occasional rival of Sons of Anarchy's motorcycle club SAMCRO. Though once thought of a prequel to Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC will be set after the events of the Sons of Anarchy finale. Edward James Olmos is also slated to star.

As part of the changes, Norberto Barba will come on to direct the new shoot of the pilot and executive produce. Sutter was originally going to direct, but will now focus on writing. And hopefully keeping the episodes at a reasonable length.