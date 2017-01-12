Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Americans Season 5 finally has a premiere date.

FX's acclaimed drama starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys will return for a fifth season on Tuesday, March 7 at 10/9c, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

In addition to the Americans season premiere date, FX also announced that the animated comedy Archer, which is moving to FXX for its eighth season, will premiere on its new network on Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c.

FX also revealed that Ryan Murphy's latest limited series, FEUD: Betty and Joan, about the rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange), will premiere on Sunday, March 5 at 10/9c.The series, which co-stars Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates, chronicles Crawford and Davis' tense relationship on the set of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? as well as the mutual animosity that followed.

