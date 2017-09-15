Fuller House will soon return for Season 3 and we have our first look at what's to come.

Judging by the official trailer, which was released Friday, it looks like we're in for even more trips down memory lane as the franchise approaches its 30th anniversary. To celebrate the major milestone, Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) -- who starred in the original series and appear in the spin-off in guest roles -- are headed back to the house that started it all.

However, this season won't be all about looking to the past. We're going to see some big changes like Steve (Scott Weinger) closing the book on his epic romance with DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) by marrying someone else. That is, if he can actually go through with the wedding, which will supposedly take place in Japan. Yes, the faces might be the same but the adventures are new.

Mark your calendars: Fuller House returns Sept. 22 -- the same day that Full House premiered three decades prior.

