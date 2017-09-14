Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

It's been 30 years since Full House first aired and fans have never seen inside the Gibbler family home, neither on the original series or the Netflix spin-off. That could all change with Fuller HouseSeason 3.

Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) herself told us that Fernando (Juan Pablo di Pace) is moving out of the Fuller house and into "some place special" that Barber has always wanted to see. "We learn a little more about Kimmy's upbringing as a kid in the Gibbler home," Barber teases.

Let's put two and two together, here. Fernando is moving to some place special to Kimmy and we're going to learn more about Kimmy's upbringing in the house we've never seen. Does this mean we're finally going to be seeing the elusive Gibbler home this season? It sure sounds like it.

After so much time digging into the lives ofd the Tanners and Fullers, we have one thing to say: it's about darn time. Bring on the Gibbler weirdness!