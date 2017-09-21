Fuller House has successfully kept its central love triangle afloat for two full seasons. Is the third the charm to let DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) finally settle down?

DJ is officially in a relationship with Matt (John Brotherton) going into Season 3, but those unresolved feelings for Steve (Scott Weinger) are still simmering.

"She's definitely with Matt throughout the season, but it does play out -- those unresolved feelings and having discussions about that," Candace Cameron Bure told TV Guide during the Paley Fest Fuller House preview event. "It's a big storyline throughout the season to see how it happens."

The only problem is that Steve is planning to get married at the end of the season, so DJ has a limited amount of time to figure out what she really wants. Bure would also like to stop switching up her intimate scene partners.

"I would like to settle it at some point because I'll be honest, it's a little weird that I keep kissing guys back and forth, back and forth," she continued. "I'm like, 'It's getting a little weird. We need to just pick one and stick with one.'"

However, Fuller House boss Jeff Franklin isn't so keen on settling things super quickly.

"Things are going to change, that's all I'm going to say," he teased at the same event. "There's a wedding planned. There's engagements planned and there's a lot of twists and turns to come."

The first half of Fuller House Season 3 drops Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix. The second half will come later in 2017.