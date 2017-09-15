This year marks 30 years since Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) moved in to help their bestie Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raise his three girls after the death of his wife.

Full House may have started with a tragic premise but the sitcom quickly established itself as a fun, lighthearted experience for the whole family and is considered one of the essential '90s treasures in the pop cultural zeitgeist. Ahead of its milestone anniversary, the cast of its spin-off, Fuller House, reminisced about the show which featured feathered mullets, cutesy catchphrases and a pair of billionaire twins in the making.

"In some ways, I feel like we never left," Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, tells TV Guide. "When we're hanging out on the Full House couch and we're cracking jokes and reminiscing about the old times, it feels like no time has passed."

Added creator Jeff Franklin, "It's really never happened before. No sitcom that started 30 years ago that's still happening, still relevant. It's pretty amazing and very special."

For Candace Cameron Bure, who has been a part of the series since she was 11 years old, the milestone is a reminder that a lot of time has passed since it first aired. "It makes me feel old," she joked before expressing her gratitude about starring on the hit series. "It's incredible that the show's been so loved for 30 years...that we're still here and we're getting to celebrate it. Being three seasons in on Fuller House is amazing and it's just a testament to our fans."

Jodie Sweetin shared similar sentiments, noting that she gained more than just a paycheck from the series. "It's a huge gift and I get to work with people that I still love. And I got this gigantic extended family out of it so it's a big day. It's a big anniversary for us."

Fuller House Celebrates 30 Years in Nostalgic Season 3 Trailer

Fuller House returns Sept. 22 -- the same day that Full House premiered three decades prior.