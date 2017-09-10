Amazon might be tightening the belt on some of its period dramas, but it's still in hot pursuit of a new hit.

The digital streaming network has given a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled comedy project from Saturday Night Live alums and executive producers Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

Per Variety, the series was created by Alan Yang of Master of None acclaim and 30 Rock writer Matt Hubbard.

It's one of several comedy series the network will roll out next, including a new single-camera show by The Office's Greg Daniels titled Upload and a multi-camera series from How I Met Your Mother's Carter Bays and Craig Thomas called Making Friends.





But despite its heavy hand with other period dramas of late, Amazon is also going to give the dramatic scene a go with a new series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, based on another comic series from Garth Ennis, whose Preacher adaptation has enjoyed two seasons on AMC.

Perhaps the most ambitious and optimistic project on the new slate is Tong Wars, a period drama about an organized crime ring in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1800s that Amazon Studios chief Roy Price told Variety is "a very compelling show" that fits within the studio's plans for finding the "big shows that can make the biggest difference around the world."