F. Scott Fitzgerald is having a bad year.

Fitzgerald may be one of America's premier authors, but his small-screen intrigue is clearly not as enduring as his novels.

Last week, Amazon announced its decision to cancel Z: The Beginning of Everything, a period drama that followed him and Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald during the inception of their storied romance. Now, the digital network has also shuttered The Last Tycoon, based on Fitzgerald's unfinished and posthumously released novel The Love of the Last Tycoon, along with some of his other works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellations of Z and The Last Tycoon, which premiered on July 28, are part of the network's effort to streamline spending in hopes of focusing its finances on one tentpole hit. Indeed, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price told Variety that he CEO Jeff Bezos wanted to find their own Game of Thrones-style mega-hit, saying, "I do think Game of Thrones is to TV as Jaws and Star Wars was to the movies of the 1970s. It'll inspire a lot of people. Everybody wants a big hit and certainly that's the show of the moment in terms of being a model for a hit."





Per THR, The Last Tycoon was an expensive series to produce but failed to rally the kind of critical reverie that might earn renewal.

The series, which starred Matt Bomer, Lily Collins and Kelsey Grammer, centered on a 1930s Hollywood studio power struggle between an up-and-coming producer and the stalwart studio head.

Show creator Billy Ray has indicated that he'll try to find a new home for the series on another network, writing on Twitter, "We will seek another home This cast & story deserve that."

