While you gear up for a day of fireworks, BBQ and American pride, don't forget to flip on the TV for some well-earned relaxation time this Fourth of July weekend.

For those of you planning to stay indoors as much as possible, we recommend catching up on Game of Thronesbefore Season 7 premieres on July 16th. HBO2 can help you out with that, since they'll be marathoning all 60 episodes this weekend. We're not quite sure if the human body is physically capable of handling that much Thrones, but you can definitely give it a try.

From fantasy to procedural to the good old repair and renovate shows, here are all the best marathons for you to veg out like the true Americans you are.

Saturday, July 1st

Doctor Who (4 a.m. - 10 p.m., BBC America)

Game of Thrones (12 p.m. - 12 a.m. , HBO2)

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives (2 p.m. - 4 a.m., Food Network)

Law & Order (3 a.m. - 1 p.m., TNT)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt (12 a.m. - 6 a.m., HGTV)

Property Brothers (5 p.m. - 12 a.m., HGTV)

How It's Made (4 a.m. - 3 p.m., Science Channel)

That '70s Show (5 a.m. - 12 p.m., Comedy Central)

Snapped (8 a.m. - 3 a.m., Oxygen)

Sunday, July 2nd



Game of Thrones (1 a.m - 12 a.m. , HBO2)

Criminal Minds (7 a.m. - 1 p.m., A&E)

House Hunters (1 a.m. - 6 a.m., HGTV)

Pawn Stars (8 a.m. - 5 p.m., History Channel)

Mythbusters (3 a.m. - 12 a.m., Science Channel)

Storage Wars (1 p.m. - 3:00 a.m., A&E)

Law & Order (3 a.m. - 1 p.m., TNT)

That '70s Show (5 a.m. - 12 p.m., Comedy Central)

Snapped (8 a.m. - 3 a.m., Oxygen)

Say Yes to the Dress (6 a.m. - 1 p.m., TLC)

Monday, July 3rd

Game of Thrones (1 a.m. - 8p.m., HBO2)

Star Trek: Voyager (6 a.m. - 12 a.m., BBC America)

Mysteries of the Abandoned (8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Science Channel)

That '70s Show (5 a.m. - 12 p.m., Comedy Central)

Snapped (8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Oxygen)

Tuesday, July 4th

Treehouse Masters (6 a.m. - 7 p.m., Animal Planet)

What on Earth? (3 a.m. - 12 a.m., Science Channel)

South Park (6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Comedy Central)

Tosh.0 (3 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Untold Stories of the E.R. (3 p.m. - 12 a.m., TLC)

Star Trek: Voyager (6 a.m. - 10 a.m., BBC America)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (10 a.m. - 12 a.m., BBC)