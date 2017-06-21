Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

Ryan Murphy is adding a prominent American Horror Story repertory player to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Finn Wittrock, who has appeared in Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke and earned an Emmy nomination for playing Dandy Mott on Freak Show, will join Versace as Jeff Trail, serial killer Andrew Cunanan's (Darren Criss) first victim. Wittrock also appeared in Murphy's Emmy-winning HBO movie The Normal Heart.

Versace so far is actually light on performers from the American Horror Story franchise, considering how much Murphy likes to re-use actors. Max Greenfield appeared in Hotel, but he's the only other one thus far. Other cast members include Edgar Ramirez as designer Gianni Versace, Penelope Cruz as his sister Donatella, and Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico, his partner. It will explore the 1997 murder of Versace by Cunanan.

EW also released first-look photos of the limited series.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is set to premiere in early 2018 on FX.