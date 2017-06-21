Even on the off chance it turns out to be an over-the-top Ryan Murphy mess, there's no way The Assassination of Gianni Versace will be boring. Entertainment Weekly just released some new photos of the upcoming second installment of FX's American Crime Story anthology series -- including the first look at Ricky Martin as Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico -- and they are a lot to take in.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere in early 2018. Last week, its premiere was swapped with Katrina: American Crime Story, which was slated to be the second season but has now been pushed back to late 2018.

Versace explores the 1997 murder of designer of designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) and is based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History.

