Actor Finn Jones quit Twitter on Sunday, after engaging in a conversation about his Marvel's Iron Fist character, Danny Rand, being whitewashed.

The conversation began when Jones, who previously played Loras Tyrell on Game of Thrones, retweeted a speech Riz Ahmed gave to UK Parliament about onscreen representation.

Geeks of Color Creative Director Asyiqin Haron responded ".............. Are you for real," and Jones quickly replied "yes, I am," explaining to Haron his side of the whitewashing debate.

"Please don't make assumptions on our show before you have seen it," Jones argued. "The characterization of Danny Rand may have remained true to its source material, but our show incorporates and celebrates actors from all different backgrounds."

Haron, who published an article titled "Why Iron Fist Danny Rand Should Be Asian-American" back in October, continued to push back.

She asked Jones if he recognized that Rand -- a Buddhist monk and martial arts expert -- being played by a white actor is "problematic," and the actor continued to explain his point of view. Jones argued that many elements of Rand's personality are "problematic," and that inspecting them makes for a "rich, intelligent, thought provoking show."

With Scarlett Johansson playing an anime character in Ghost in the Shell, Matt Damon saving The Great Wall, Tilda Swinton taking on the mystical Ancient One, and now Iron Fist, many are angry and frustrated over roles ostensibly written for Asians going to white actors instead. Jones isn't the first actor to be caught in the fire, and he almost definitely will not be the last.

Jones and Haron clearly were not seeing eye-to-eye, and Jones eventually deleted his account after reminding Haron that other characters on the series, most notably Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing, are played by Asian actors.

"I understand your frustration and I can assure you all of us making this show care about creating a socially progressive story whilst keeping true to the comic book fan base," he wrote.



All 13 episodes of Marvel's Iron Fist are set to hit Netflix on March 17. Only time will tell whether Jones will decide to return to Twitter, but either way, the whitewashing conversation will continue to go on without him.