Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Marvel's Iron Fist, the latest series in its Defenders franchise.

Game of Thrones' Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand, who was raised and taught martial arts in the mythical city K'un-Lun after the deaths of his parents. Presumed dead as well, Danny shocks the world when he returns to New York City after 15 years away to reclaim his rightful position as the head of his family company. However, when a new threat emerges, Danny must choose between the corporate life and his duties as the ninja-fighting Iron Fist.

Think Arrow Season 1, but with fewer bad wigs and more bad beards.

Marvel's Iron Fist premieres Friday, March 17 on Netflix.