The Walking Dead's West Coast offshoot Fear the Walking Dead returns for its third season on June 4, and its stars are saying that this is the most action-packed one yet.

"The pace of the show very much feels to me like it's up a notch," says Cliff Curtis, who plays Travis Manawa. "We're much more attuned to the apocalypse and so we're ready to take action."

For Travis, this means finally throwing away the moral compass he tried so desperately to cling to. He tried to stay the good man he was before the apocalypse, but his goodness didn't help him survive, and it didn't save his son Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie). Now Travis is sliding into full-on nihilism.

"It's been a long and very restrained journey for Travis to finally come to terms with his own morality and to put that aside and get on with the killing," says Curtis.

Cliff Curtis, Fear the Walking Dead

Danay Garcia, who plays Luciana, Nick's (Frank Dillane) girlfriend and one of the few surviving members of La Colonia, is in a tough place. Her faith that the dead are a test from God and the survivors will inherit the earth was broken when it turned out that Alejandro (Paul Calderón) was lying about surviving a walker bite. Nick is all she has left. Plus she's recovering from a gunshot.

As for Victor Strand, who stayed behind at the hotel when Travis, Madison (Kim Dickens) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) hit the road, well, he's up to something. The death of his partner Thomas (Dougray Scott) and things spiraling out of control at the hotel affected him more than he'd care to admit, however.

Fear the Walking Dead renewed for Season 4 with new showrunners

"I believe that Victor Strand not only has a Plan A and B but he also has a Z and a 7," says Colman Domingo. "I think that he's trying to figure out his next steps in some way, because I think that he's truly lost his way."

We'll see all that and more when Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 3 on Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c.