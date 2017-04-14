Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Fear The Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Shares An Intimate Moment In Exclusive Deleted Scene

AMC is not afraid of the future for Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead's summer spin-off has been renewed for a fourth season well ahead of its Season 3 premiere, The Hollywood Reporter first reported Friday.

Fear will be getting new showrunners in Once Upon a Time veterans Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who will be taking over for the departing co-creator Dave Erickson. Mothership showrunner Scott Gimple will also be coming onboard the spin-off as executive producer.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead

"We're very excited to continue the journey of Fear The Walking Dead, and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple," AMC programming president Joel Stillerman said in a statement.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c on AMC.