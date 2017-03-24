Dave Erickson, the Fear the Walking Dead showrunner who developed the series with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, will leave at the end of its upcoming Season 3 to develop new projects at AMC, the network announced Friday.

"We're beyond grateful for Dave's amazing work on the first three seasons of Fear the Walking Dead," said Joel Stillerman, AMC and Sundance TV president of original programming. "With Dave as showrunner, the series fulfilled its creative promise to expand the Walking Dead universe in a way that was totally unique from the original series, and has gone on to become the No. 2 drama series in ad-supported cable, behind only The Walking Dead. We are also incredibly excited that Dave has chosen to stay in the AMC family to pursue his next passion project. We look forward to many more successful collaborations."

Fear the Walking Dead's first look photos answer a big, spoilery question

Erickson previously worked on FX's Sons of Anarchy, AMC's Low Winter Sun and Netflix's Marco Polo. His departure isn't the only change taking place on the show: Fear the Walking Dead also announced this week that Teen Wolf alum Daniel Sharman will be joining the cast as a Troy, a charismatic guy with a wild temperament and mean streak.

A replacement has not yet been named for Erickson.

Fear the Walking Dead's Season 3 date has yet to be announced but is expected in 2017.