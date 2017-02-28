Fear the Walking Dead ended Season 2 last summer with one big cliff-hanger: Did Nick's (Frank Dillane)'s girlfriend Luciana (Danay Garcia) die when she was shot in an ambush at the U.S.-Mexico border?

Well, AMC answered that question on Tuesday when it released first-look photos and a synopsis for Season 3 of the Walking Dead companion series. Luciana made it out hurt but alive -- and it looks like she and Nick have fled into a sewer to escape the militia that attacked them.

Danay Garcia and Frank Dillane, Fear the Walking Dead

Elsewhere, Nick's mother Madison (Kim Dickens) and her boyfriend Travis (Cliff Curtis) are trying to make it work.

Kim Dickens and Cilff Curtis, Fear the Walking Dead

And Strand (Colman Domingo) is plotting something, as he is wont to do.

Colman Domingo, Fear the Walking Dead

Here's the official Season 3 synopsis from AMC:

As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world's end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison (Kim Dickens) has reconnected with Travis (Cliff Curtis), her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison's son mere miles from his mother, Nick's (Frank Dillane) first action as a leader saw Luciana (Danay Garcia) ambushed by an American militia group -- the couple escaped death, but Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand (Colman Domingo) has his sights set on harnessing the new world's currency, and Ofelia's (Mercedes Mason) captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 doesn't yet have a premiere date, but it will return in Summer 2017. Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Emma Caulfield will be appearing in an as-yet-unknown, probably villainous role.

Season 2 will be available on Hulu starting Tuesday, March 21st.