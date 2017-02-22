After more than a year off the air, FX's Emmy-winning anthology series Fargo finally has a return date. The highly anticipated third installment of Noah Hawley's "true crime" series will premiere Wednesday, April 19 at 10/9c.

Set in 2010, the new season stars Ewan McGregor in dual roles as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. While the former, known as the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an example of the American dream, Ray is stuck living in his brother's shadow, which results in a sibling rivalry that, according to FX, follows a "twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge."

Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead



Rounding out the rest of the main cast is The Leftovers ' Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, the recently divorced chief of the local police department, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ray's parolee girlfriend Nikki Swango, and David Thewlis as the mysterious V.M. Vargas, whose bosses want to partner with Emmit.

