FX's Fargo only started shooting Season 3 last week, but the network shared the first glimpse of what it will look like at the Television Critics Association winter previews Thursday. What's it look like?

The award-winning anthology series from Noah Hawley inspired by the Coen brothers' film still has the same, washed-out, gritty, comically sad feel, of course, with a narrator saying, "Each character is represented by a different instrument of an orchestra." We saw Ewan McGregor, who plays brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy whose sibling rivalry turns deadly, wearing a sharp blue suit with a tie -- clearly the better-off brother Emmit, who's known as the "Parking Lot King of Minnesota -- followed by McGregor in a late '70s/early '80s leather jacket, with his greasy hair in a combover and rocking a pornstache, obviously as Ray, who blames his brother for his misfortunes.

Our first glimpse of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ray's girlfriend Nikki Swango featured her on a bed painting her toes with a dark, edgy haircut, and then seconds later in a leopard miniskirt. It's safe to assume she's not a kindergarten teacher. Carrie Coon's Sheriff Gloria Burgle was shown hopping out of her patrol car wearing a parka, her breath turning to vapor in the cold as a factory exhales vapor behind her in the distance. In short, it's still strange, in the best possible way.

Though Season 3 is set in 2o10 -- "almost today" as executive producer Warren Littlefield put it -- there was the sight of Emmit at a desk in a room with some funky-looking '70s wood paneling happening, a retro lamp and blue rotary phone on a desk -- perhaps the "kisses to Season 1" that the series will have, as Littlefield teased.

McGregor, who admitted he hadn't seen the series until talks about him joining Season 3 began, said he worked harder on this Midwestern accent than he has for any other role. "The challenge is to master that accent, which is very difficult. It's strange to lock into. It's the hardest accent I've ever done, and I've done Dutch ones. It's very familiar -- we know it from the movies and Season 1 and 2 . Our audience is attuned to it. And within that to try and find Ray's voice and Emmit's voice, there's lots to play with there, so that's great."

Of course, McGregor has to play two roles, but he's had some practice there. He's embodied two people on film before, including his turn as Jesus and Satan in the film Last Days in the Desert.

"I'm very experienced playing with myself," McGregor joked.

Fargo will return sometime in April on FX.