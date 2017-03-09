Do you really love Bella Thorne? If so, Freeform has some great news for you.

The network is planning to launch Famous in Love, the new series starring Thorne will be the next "binge-from-the-start" series, following in the steps of Beyond, which premiered in January. Famous In Love is the highly anticipated series from Pretty Little Liars' creator I. Marlene King and chronicles Thorne's character Paige's journey to stardom after she wins the role of a lifetime in a young adult romance movie series.

Famous will premiere on April 18 on Freeform at 9/8c, immediately after the final season premiere of Pretty Little Liars. The entire first season of Famous In Love will also be available on April 18 on Freeform.com, the Freeform app, Freeform on Demand and Hulu.

The Pretty Little Liars remember a tearful last day on set

"We promised to deliver great content to our viewers in the way they want to consume it and, coming off the incredible success of the Beyond binge launch, we are excited to follow up on that strategy and launch 'Famous In Love' with a full binge on the night of its premiere," Freeform president Tom Ascheim said in a statement. "Marlene King has created a world that has all of the intrigue, sexiness and wish fulfillment that is perfect for our viewers who love to binge."

Beyond reached over 13 million viewers on Freeform's digital platforms, with 87 percent of binge watchers finishing the series within the first week. The release strategy signals a change in the Freeform premiere structure as younger viewers skew towards watching television on mobile devices in their own time instead of adhering to a typical schedule cable.