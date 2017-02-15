The closer it gets to April, the more "lasts" there will be with the cast of Pretty Little Liars.

The girls have already completely finished filming the series, which means only press appearances and the airing of the show's final 10 episodes remain. TVGuide.com got a chance to talk to a few of the Liars to ask what it was like for them to say goodbye to everyone on their last day of filming.

"I had no eyelashes on. My mascara was gone. I was completely a mess," Shay Mitchell confesses. "It was probably one of the hardest days I've hard."

After spending over eight years together, it was hard for the girls to say goodbye to a cast and crew that they've become extremely close to. Every scene brought a different "last" for each of them -- from getting food at craft services to working with different people and finally their final moments of filming entirely. Despite how difficult it is to say goodbye, the girls remain optimistic about staying in touch because they've grown to depend on each other.

"We've been through funerals, weddings and births -- everything you can think of," Sasha Pieterse explains. "We became a family."

Pretty Little Liars returns for its final season on April 17 at 8/7c on Freeform.