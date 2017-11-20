CBS' S.W.A.T. is this year's winner of TV Guide's annual Fall TV Popularity Contest, where we ask you to weigh in on the best — and worst — shows to premiere on broadcast TV.

The Shemar Moore police drama nabbed a massive 79.5 percent approval rating from our users. The series follows in the footsteps of previous Popularity Contest winners Designated Survivor, Blindspot, Gotham, Sleepy Hollow and Arrow.

NBC's Will & Grace revival gave S.W.A.T. a real run for its money though. The sitcom barely lost out of the coveted top prize and took second place with a 79 percent approval rating. But don't cry for Will & Grace, the comedy was the first show of the season to score an early renewal when NBC ordered Season 2 ahead of the revival's premiere.

Fox's The Orville came in third with 68 percent, followed by this season's biggest freshmen hit The Good Doctor, which earned 67 percent. This comes as no surprise since The Orville was the second series to get an early Season 2 pick-up. The Good Doctor also scored a full-season order after only its second episode aired, and Season 2 is all but a lock at this point based on the medical procedural's stellar ratings.

On the other end of the spectrum, CW's Dynasty reboot, which has already been picked up for a full season, has the unwanted honor of being the most disliked new show, getting only a 22 percent approval rating. The CW's other new series, the military drama Valor, isn't far ahead with only 27 percent. Also receiving few positive votes were Marvel's Inhumans (30.5 percent), Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (30.9 percent) and Ten Days in the Valley (31 percent).

So far, only two new shows have been effectively canceled: Ten Days in the Valley, which has been bumped to the dreaded Saturday deathslot, and CBS' Me, Myself & I, which was pulled from the schedule in November and nabbed only a 34 percent approval from users.

1. S.W.A.T., 79.5%

2. Will & Grace, 79%

3. The Orville, 68%

4. The Good Doctor, 67%

5. The Gifted, 59%

6. SEAL Team, 58%

7. The Brave, 57%

8. Young Sheldon, 53%

9. Star Trek: Discovery, 48%

10. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, 47%

11. Wisdom of the Crowd, 38%

12. Ghosted, 36%

13. The Mayor, 35%

14. Me, Myself & I, 34%

15. 9JKL, 32%

16. Ten Days in the Valley, 31%

17. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, 30.9%

18. Marvel's Inhumans, 30.5%

19. Valor, 27%

20. Dynasty, 22%

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)