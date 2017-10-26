ABC has all but canceled the Kyra Sedgwick vehicle Ten Days in the Valley by banishing it to Saturday nights, Deadline reports.

Effective immediately, Ten Days in the Valley will be pulled from the network's Sunday schedule. From Oct. 29 through Nov. 12, ABC will air two new episodes of Shark Tank on Sundays instead of just one, and then the American Music Awards will air on the 19th. After that, the schedule is TBD.

Ten Days in the Valley will return on Saturday, Dec. 16th with back-to-back episodes starting at 9/8c. It will air new episodes on the 23rd and 30th at 10/9c before concluding with the two-part finale on Jan. 6 at 9/8c.

The series premiered on Oct. 1 to mixed reviews and had trouble grabbing an audience out of the gate. Kyra Sedgwick expressed frustration with what she perceived as ABC's under-promotion of the show, saying in an interview with the Daily Beast before the premiere that "ABC's not doing a good job getting the word out there... the truth is that no one knows [Ten Days on the Valley] is on. So that's disturbing and scary."

She wasn't wrong.

Ten Days in the Valley returns Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c on ABC.