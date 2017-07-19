With 12 seasons of Supernatural under his belt, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) has changed quite a bit. More importantly, his hair has evolved over the years. No longer the fresh-faced kid with a short cut we met back in Season 1, he's let it grow out for the most part--not that we're complaining!

In honor of Padalecki's birthday today, we've put together a compilation of his best hair looks throughout the show's lengthy run so far. Which one is your favorite?

Season 13 is still months away so perhaps this video or the knowledge that it's currently in production will offer some sort of reprieve. The cast and crew recently shared some neat behind-the-scenes photos on social media, including a clean-shaven Jensen Ackles who finally got rid of his hiatus beard.

Supernatural premieres Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

