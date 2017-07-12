Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

It's been a long summer hiatus -- and we've still got months to go before the fall premiere -- but Supernatural is officially back in production for Season 13!

The cast and crew took to Twitter and Instagram this morning to let fans know that they're heading back to set to start filming Supernatural Season 13.

Jensen Ackles bid farewell to his hiatus beard on Instagram, "Back in beautiful British Columbia to start season 13. Goodbye hiatus beard. It's been real. #spnfamily." Let's all take a moment of silence to mourn Jensen's facial hair. The scruff look is a good one for him, it's just too bad Dean's more of the clean-shaven type.

Co-executive producer Jim Michaels also tweeted a photo of Baby, the Winchester's beloved Impala, which was looking a little dusty. Time to dust that beauty off and get her back on the road!

Supernatural premieres October 12th at 8/7c on The CW.

