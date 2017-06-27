Fictional crime? BORING! True crime? The hot hot stuff!

Television is all over the true-crime phenomenon that captured audiences with documentary shows like HBO's The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst and Netflix's Making a Murderer before pivoting to dramatized true crime like FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and NBC's upcoming Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers. Turns out Hollywood A-listers are, too.

Johnny Depp will produce a new TV series in development that's based on the James Renner book True Crime Addict: How I Lost Myself in the Mysterious Disappearance of Maura Murray. That adaptation is being handled by Richard Price, who knows a thing or two about crime as the co-creator of HBO's The Night Of.

The book follows Renner's obsession with the disappearance of a popular UMass student named Maura Murray, and the new clues he dug up in the case. It also examines how his work interfered with his personal life that began to unravel as he hunted for the truth.

No network is attached to the project, though the show's studio, Universal Television, prefers a cable or digital network for its home.