Josh Charles is returning to the TV courtroom, but this time for NBC and Dick Wolf.

The Good Wife alum is the latest start to join Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, according to Deadline. He will play Dr. Jerome Oziel, psychiatrist to the Menendez brothers who will center the series

Production began on Monday for the anthology series which will follow the in the court room and behind the scenes drama of the Menendez Murders. Erik (Gus Halper) and Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) made national headlines after they were accused of brutally murdering their parents in 1989. Seven years later, after a mistrial and two dead-locked juries, the brothers were tried together and found guilty of first degree murder then sentenced to life without parole.

Their lawyer Leslie Abramson, played by Edie Falco in the TV series, took the controversial stance that the brothers were psychologically tortured and abused by their parents, explaining why they snapped and killed them. Obviously, their psychiatrist will play a pivotal role in crafting that defense.

The cast also includes Anthony Edwards (Judge Stanley Weisberg), Carlos Gomez (Jose Menendez), Heather Graham (Judalon Smyth), Sam Jaeger (Detective Les Zoeller), Constance Marie (Marta Cano), Julianne Nicholson (Jill Lansing) and Elizabeth Reaser (Deputy DA Pam Ferrero).

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c after the Season 2 premiere of This Is Us.