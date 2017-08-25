Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) has finally gotten what she's always wanted on Empire -- control of the company she helped build -- but her new position of power will come with some unexpected consequences for the Lyon matriarch.

"You will see a very different Cookie this season. More reserved," Henson tells TV Guide. "She can't pop off. She's heading up board meetings."

The idea of a "reserved" Cookie is sure to shock fans, but don't worry: Henson promises that this new Cookie will still be the same leopard print-wearing spitfire we instantly fell for, despite her new professional restrictions. "She's still very stern and true to who she is. I think she's doing good in this new CEO position," added Henson.

Empire: What's Up With Demi Moore's Character?

The big question is then whether Cookie will be able to maintain her new, calmer attitude when she finds out her son Andre (Trai Byers) was the one behind the explosion that caused Lucious' (Terrence Howard) amneisa. Something tells us it won't be pretty....

Empire returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on Fox.