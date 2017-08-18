There are lots of questions heading into Season 4 of Empire.

Will Lucious (Terrence Howard) remember anything after his amnesia? How will the Lyons take advantage of this new Lucious... or will they embrace the kinder, gentler man? Will anything surpass the body-bumping masterpiece of "Drip Drop"?

But there's one question we really need to pay attention to. What's up with Demi Moore's character, who is Lucious' nurse? Did you see the way she brought Lucious' hand to her face and then caressed it like weirdo stalker? This is Empire, so you know she's up to something.

"I definitely believe she has tricks up her sleeve," Taraji P. Henson, who plays Cookie in the show, told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "That is a ratched nurse if I have ever seen one, the way she's grabbing and feeling all over Lucious. She's up to something. And Cookie doesn't like it."

Even Moore's own family is creeped out by her character.

"I remember watching the finale I just didn't realize she was kind of so creepy and had this cool Nurse Ratched undertone to her," said Rumer Willis, who is Moore's real life daughter and who plays Tory on the show.

What is Moore's character really up to? We'll have to find out when Empire Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/9c on Fox.