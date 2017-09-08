When we last caught up with Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), he was just coming out of a coma after surviving that horrific limousine explosion caused by his son Andre (unbeknownst to him) in Empire's Season 3 finale. Now we have our first look at what he's been up to since opening his eyes in that hospital bed.

In a video released on Friday, it looks like the Lyon family patriarch is making a speedy recovery - he's walking pretty well for someone who nearly died - but he still doesn't have his memories back. However, the fact that he can't remember who Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is hasn't stopped her from believing that someday he will.

"You gon' remember me," she says in the teaser. "I'm Cookie Lyon, baby. I'm unforgettable."

While Lucious tries to gain back lost memories, Cookie will step in for him as the head of Empire Records - a position she's wanted (and deserved) after being released from prison back in Season 1. The new role will come with some restrictions, like not popping off in the middle of a board meeting, but as we've seen before, she has a penchant for overcoming any obstacle thrown her way.

With that said, how is she going to handle the revelation that her son was behind the explosion? Will that be the thing to finally break her?

Empire Mega Buzz: Are We About to See a Softer Cookie Lyon?

Empire returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on Fox.