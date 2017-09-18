Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing Stephen Colbert Dances With Handmaids at the Emmys

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards brought big moments. It was dominated by politics, Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale, but instead of firing up the DVR and watching the whole thing again, why not let us help you? Here's the show, recapped in gif form, for you to relive infinitely.

Stephen Colbert started the show with a hilarious musical number about how "Everything Is Better on TV" that featured dancing Handmaids.

He devoted a good chunk of his monologue to Donald Trump.

And then he brought out Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer, of all people.

Veep's Anna Chlumsky couldn't handle it.

John Lithgow won the first award of the night, Outstanding Supporting Actor for playing Winston Churchill on The Crown.

Then SNL's Kate McKinnon won her second straight Supporting Actress Emmy.

Big Little Lies' Laura Dern won her first Emmy on her sixth attempt.

Dern's victory got an over-the-top reaction from one of the women she beat, Feud's Jackie Hoffman.

WATCH: Jackie Hoffman (second to the right) 's reaction when Laura Dern wins the Emmy... pic.twitter.com/SVGLXHvbG0 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) September 18, 2017

Donald Glover won his first of two awards of the night for directing on Atlanta.

SNL's Lorne Michaels walked up to the stage to collect his trophy for Variety Sketch Series like it wasn't anything.

The Handmaid's Tale won its first of several of the night for Writing for a Drama Series.

SNL's Alec Baldwin threw a taunt at Donald Trump that will probably warrant an angry tweet from the President.

Director Jean-Marc Vallee continued Big Little Lies' steamroll through the Limited Series category.

Then Big Little Lies' terrifying villain Alexander Skarsgard turned out to actually be a huge goofball in real life.

John Oliver brought his whole writing staff up with him to collect their trophy.

The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd was not expecting to win Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Real quick: The Voice won Reality Competition Program, The Handmaid's Tale won for directing, Big Little Lies won for writing, SNL won for directing and Last Week Tonight won for Variety Talk Series.

Donald Glover returned to the stage for Comedy Actor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus broke the record for wins for by a performer for the same role when she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for playing Selina Meyer on Veep.

Veep won Comedy Series, too.

Riz Ahmed won Best Actor in a Limited Series for last summer's The Night Of.

Nicole Kidman gave a very long speech when she won for Big Little Lies, but she didn't get played off because she's Nicole Kidman.

Black Mirror: San Junipero won TV Movie for its only episode with a happy ending.

Sterling K. Brown thanked his predecessors Walter White and Dick Whitman when he won Actor in a Drama Series.

Does anyone know what Elisabeth Moss said that got bleeped during her speech for The Handmaid's Tale?

And then The Handmaid's Tale capped its run with its fifth win of the night and eighth overall for Outstanding Drama Series.

Did your favorites win?

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)