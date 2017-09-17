Alexander Skarsgard won supporting actor in limited series/TV movie for Big Little Lies at Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards.

It's Skarsgard's first Emmy. He beat out Bill Camp (The Night Of), Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan), (), David Thewlis (Fargo), Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan) and Michael K. Williams (The Night Of).



Check Out Our Full Emmys Coverage Here



Camp and Williams were surprise nominees, but voters clearly loved and did not forget about The Night Of; it won four awards at last week's Creative Arts Emmys. Like the Feud guys, though, they were susceptible to vote-splitting, giving Skarsgard and Thewlis a slight leg up.

In his speech, Skarsgard -- who plays Perry, the abusive husband to Nicole Kidman's Celeste in the HBO series based on Liane Moriarty's novel -- thanked his female co-stars. "Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls," he said.

The award was presented with a 9 to 5reunion of sorts, by nominees Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton (who tossed off a couple of one-liners about her own familiarity with "support").

It was Big Little Lies' third award of the night, after Laura Dern took home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and Jean-Marc Vallee won for limited series directing.