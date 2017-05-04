NBC has canceled the lackluster drama series Emerald City after just one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A modern take on L. Frank Baum's series of books set in Oz -- you know, like The Wonderful Wizard of Oz -- Emerald City has the rare distinction of having been canceled twice, as the Shaun Cassidy-produced drama was first ordered to series by NBC in 2014 before being scrapped. It was later revived, with a new showrunner calling the shots, but it was never able to amount to much.

The cancellation news comes a little more than a week ahead of NBC's annual Upfront presentation, where the network will announce its fall lineup. Two new shows already on that schedule are Jason Katims' Rise (formerly known as Drama High), about an influential high school drama teacher, and the military-themed For God & Country. NBC announced their pickups earlier on Thursday.

NBC also recently canceled the DC Comics comedy Powerless after one season.

