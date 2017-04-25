NBC has all but officially canceled Powerless. Showrunner Patrick Schumacker revealed Monday night that the network has pulled the freshmen sitcom from its weekly schedule.

"#Powerless will not air this week or next," he wrote. "This, I know for sure. I can guess some other things but they're not good. Thanks for watching."

There are only two episodes of Powerless' original 13-episode order left to air, one of which includes a cameo from Adam West, TV's original Batman. It's unknown whether NBC will air the final episodes, but starting this week, Superstore will be taking over Powerless' timeslot at 8:30/7:30c on Thursdays. Repeats of Superstore will kick off the hour at 8/7c for the next two weeks.

Powerless starred Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and Alan Tudyk as workers at a security company focused on protecting people from the dangers of living in a world filled with superheroes and villains. Since it premiered in February, the freshmen comedy failed to capture viewers' attention, with the most recent episode losing 30 percent of the audience from its Superstore lead-in.