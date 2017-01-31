Ellen DeGeneres has an opinion about President Trump's executive order banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, but she doesn't get political on her show. So instead, to open Tuesday's show, she talked about Finding Dory, the Pixar movie to which she lent her voice, which was screened at the White House over the weekend.

"I don't get political, but I will say that I am against one of those two things," she quipped.

She noticed some parallels between the movie and the debate over Trump's travel ban.

"Finding Dory is about a fish named Dory. Dory lives in Australia and these are her parents, and they live in America. And I don't know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn't matter," DeGeneres said. "Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," she said, to cheers from the studio audience.

"Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't have anything in common with her," she continued. "They help her, even though they're completely different colors. Because that's what you do when you see someone in need -- you help them."

DeGeneres concluded by saying this is what she hopes everyone watching Finding Dory has learned.

Trump's travel ban has been as hot a topic among talk show hosts as it is among everyone else. The Late Late Show's James Corden has taken the strongest stand against the ban, pre-taping this week's shows and leaving the country for his native England to make the point that freedom of movement should be easy for everyone, not just white Christian men.

The Ellen episode from which this clip comes airs Tuesday and features guests Jamie Dornan, Drew Brees and Big Sean.