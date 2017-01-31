



James Corden is known for his goofy antics and musical sensibilities on The Late Late Show, but Donald Trump's immigration ban, which targets people from seven Muslim-majority countries, inspired the host to take a more quiet, poignant approach for the opening for Monday's show.

The intro follows Corden driving to the Los Angeles airport, where he walks past the hoard of protesters and easily makes it through security and onto the plane.

"Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped," a message at the end of the video reads. "Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones."

The same day the episode aired, Corden also shared photos from a Liverpool protest against Trump's executive order. "Proud of the people of Liverpool for this," he wrote.

Proud of the people of Liverpool for this. X pic.twitter.com/RRJeRNZ8iC — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 31, 2017

