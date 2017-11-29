Good news, Elementary fans: There's more Sherlock and Watson headed your way!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has ordered eight additional episodes for Season 6 of the crime procedural, bringing the total to 21 episodes. Despite the expanded season, however, this marks the shortest season for the series to date since the first five seasons have all consisted of 24 episodes.

Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu star as Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson in a modern take on the classic tale by Arthur Conan Doyle. Taking place in present-day New York City, the crime-solving duo assists the NYPD in cracking their toughest cases.

The show is expected to return sometime in 2018, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. It could take over Wisdom of the Crowd's timeslot since CBS's Sunday night lineup will soon have an opening. The network canceled the Jeremy Piven-fronted comedy and is currently airing the last of its 13-episode season.

CBS Renews The Amazing Race and Elementary

The rest of Wisdom of the Crowd's freshman run will continue to air Sundays at 8/7c on CBS. Meanwhile, new episodes of Elementary are expected to air in 2018.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)