It's been five years since Gossip Girl revealed that Dan Humphrey, a.k.a Lonely Boy (Penn Badgley), was the one torturing his friends through his digital snitching and we've never fully recovered. While the shocking reveal will be forever embedded in the minds of fans who still don't see how Dan could have possibly been GG, there's one cast member who's forgotten about this bombshell entirely: Ed Westwick, who starred as Chuck Bass in all six seasons.

"I still am not sure who GG was lol," Westwick told Vanity Fair in response to a question about his favorite plotlines or memories from filming as part of the magazine's oral history of the CW series.

To be fair, Westwick has kept busy post-Gossip Girl, starring in films like 2013's Romeo & Juliet and shows like the Netflix comedy White Gold, so we can forgive the lapse in memory (kind of). Gossip Girl himself Penn Badgley has also since moved on from the series and even declined to be interviewed for the oral history.

This Is the Only Way Ed Westwick Would Do a Gossip Girl Reboot

"Penn didn't like being on Gossip Girl, but... he was Dan. He may not have liked it, but [his character] was the closest to who he was," executive producer Joshua Safran said.

So if there happens to be a reboot, don't expect to see Dan Humphrey in it -- and don't expect Westwick to remember why that would be such a big deal.