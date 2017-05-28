Gossip Girl ended fewer than five full years ago, but it's never too early to start talking about a revival -- after all, American Idol will have been gone for less than two years when it comes back next year. And nobody would be unhappy with more Gossip Girl, the delightfully over-the-top New York soap that ran for six seasons on The CW.

Nobody except star Ed Westwick, who played young playboy Chuck Bass. He's talked about his lack of interest in doing a Gossip Girl revival with TVGuide.com in the past, but in a new interview with Radio Times, he did reveal one condition on which he'd consider returning: if Netflix paid him all the money.

After all, Netflix has shelled out big time for revivals -- Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel were each paid $750,000 per episode for Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life. Netflix could afford to make Westwick an offer he couldn't refuse. Don't hold your breath, though.

"It's such a strange thing to think about," Westwick said of the possibility of a revival. "It feels like we only just finished! And I haven't done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character - it's played out, man. It's done."

In the meantime, you can catch Westwick on Crackle's Snatch.