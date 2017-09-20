We knew it was only a matter of time. President Donald Trump hit back at the Emmys on Tuesday after the awards show took several knocks at him during Sunday's ceremony.

The two-time Emmy nominee, who clearly was confused as to what day the Emmys actually aired, took a break from the United Nations General Assembly to share that he "was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'"

Sunday's Stephen Colbert-hosted Emmys averaged slightly more viewers (11.4 million) than 2016's ceremony (11.3 million), which was the lowest ever. However, 2017's 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 did hit a new Emmys low, falling a few points shy of 2016's low point, 2.8.

Although Trump has insulted the Emmys in the past, his past tweets indicate that he likely is also still bitter over his two losses for The Apprentice. In 2013, he claimed that he would have won an Emmy already if it weren't for political bias. But in a way, Trump did finally win an Emmy on Sunday when Alec Baldwin, who won for her impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live, began his speech by saying, "At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy."